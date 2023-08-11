Michael Joseph Roche, 90 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Michael Joseph Roche, 90, passed away in his home on Aug. 9, 2023. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Michael Joseph Roche, 90, passed away in his home on Aug. 9, 2023. He was born on Dec. 20, 1932, in Little Neck, Queens, N.Y., the son of Michael and Bridget (Lynch) Roche. Michael graduated from Power Memorial High School in New York City, Class of 1949, where he ran track. Following graduation, he entered Manhattan College as a business major and the Military Officer Training Program. After graduating from Manhattan College, he was stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., and became a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. Michael married June Bouton in August of 1956 on Camp Lejeune’s military base and they celebrated 53 years of marriage in Carle Place, N.Y., and Easton, Pa., before her passing in September of 2009.

SURVIVORS

Michael was predeceased by his parents and two grandchildren: Dustin and Robert. Surviving in addition to his sister Kathleen Maynard are his four sons and daughter: Michael and wife Denise of Bethlehem, Pa., Kevin and wife Gerry of Bethlehem, Pa., Karen Roche-Wollmar of Laconia, N.H., Shawn Roche of Bethlehem, Pa., and Stephen and wife Heather of Bethlehem, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

His life will be honored on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton. Private interment will be at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

It was Michael’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA.