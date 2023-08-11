‘Fed Up’ Woman Made False Report About Neighbor, Gun: Police

A Richlandtown, Bucks County woman who allegedly made an anonymous false report about a neighbor yelling and possibly waving a gun around outside later admitted that she had made up the entire story because she was “fed up with her neighbor,” Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.

State Police at Dublin detailed the alleged incident in a news release, in which they said the unnamed Cherry Street resident called Aug. 2 at approximately 9:30 a.m. to report a disturbance.

At least seven state troopers from the barracks–including members of K9 and critical incident units–then responded to the scene, where police said they “made contact with the occupants of the residence, who denied being outside with a gun.”

“The homeowner related that she was in a verbal altercation with her neighbor earlier in the morning, however she never brandished a gun,” police said.

The news release said officers then conducted a reverse look-up on the anonymous caller’s telephone number and determined that her address was across the street.

They then attempted to make contact with her and after being unable to do so used information from the Department of Labor & Industry to identify her place of employment, the release said.

Police said a trooper used that information to contact the woman’s employer, who confirmed her cell phone number and told police that she had been at work since 8:30 that morning.

One of the troopers then drove to the woman’s workplace and “obtained a full confession that she made up the statement about her neighbor waving the gun” in a call made from work, police said.

Police said the woman will be charged with making a false report to law enforcement officials.

According to Title 18 of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Consolidated Statutes, in most cases “a person who knowingly gives false information to any law enforcement officer with intent to implicate another commits a misdemeanor of the second degree.”

Police said they were also assisted at the scene by Lt. Gregory Emery and other patrol members from the Fogelsville PSP barracks.