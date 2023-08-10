Hellertown PD Seeks to Fill Crossing Guard Position

With the start of another school year just around the corner, several communities are seeking to fill crossing guard positions near local schools.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

With the start of another school year just around the corner, several communities are seeking to fill crossing guard positions near local schools.

One of them is Hellertown, which is seeking a morning crossing guard to work at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Walnut Street, adjacent to the Saucon Valley School District campus.

The part-time crossing guard is employed by the Hellertown Police Department, which recently announced that the job was available.

The crossing guard’s hours are from 7 to 9 a.m. on school days, rain or shine, with some flexibility needed for schedule adjustments for weather-related events.

The pay rate is $13.60 an hour.

The employment application for the Hellertown crossing guard position may be found on the borough’s website, where additional requirements may be found. Completed applications should be dropped off at the department at 685 Main St., Hellertown, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or emailed to jdonato@hellertownpd.org. For more information, call the department at 610-838-7040.

Fountain Hill Borough is also seeking a part-time crossing guard to work school days helping students walk safely to and from Fountain Hill Elementary School, which is in the Bethlehem Area School District.

The Fountain Hill crossing guard’s hours are 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. and 3:30 to 4:430 p.m. on school days and the pay rate for the job is $15 per hour.

The application for the position is available on the Fountain Hill borough website. Completed applications may be emailed to clerk@fhboro.org or dropped off at Fountain Hill Borough Hall, 941 Long St., Fountain Hill, Pa., during regular business hours.

For more information, contact the borough at 610-867-0301.