Pop-Up Boutique Opens at Promenade Shops

A new pop-up shop in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley has opened to help provide local entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their designs.

The first tenant to occupy the Promenade Pop-Up Shop is Sweet Diehl Boutique, a women’s fashion retailer founded by Andrea Diehl which hosted a grand opening on Saturday.

“At Sweet Diehl Boutique, we understand that fashion is not one-size-fits-all. That’s why we handpick a diverse range of styles that cater to every body type, ensuring that our customers feel confident and beautiful in everything they wear,” said Diehl. “Whether someone is petite, curvy or somewhere in between, we have something special just for them.”

“The new pop-up location (is) Andrea’s second area storefront,” said Natalia Stezenko, Senior General Manager for The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, in a news release about the opening. “Open seven days a week, guests will find tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes, outerwear, accessories and more in the store, introducing them to a new brand in the center’s convenient pop-up location.”

“We are proud to support local entrepreneurs like Andrea, and we invite others in the community who would like to test the waters with their own brick-and-mortar location to experience the Promenade Pop Up Shop as well,” added Krista Berardelli, Marketing Director and Business Development Manager for the center.

The Promenade Pop-Up Shop is located next to Carter’s and Oshkosh B’gosh in the Promenade Shops, which is an outdoor lifestyle center located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley.

In addition to hosting the grand opening of Sweet Diehl Boutique and the Promenade Pop-Up Shop last week, Promenade management also announced the addition of a new tenant to their expanding retail lineup.

Club Champion, a custom golf club fitting company with more than 120 locations worldwide, is expected to open between Torre and Gail Gray by the end of this year.