Owner’s Actions Prevent Fire from Spreading to Local Bakery

Motorists passing by Vallos Bakery on Broadway in Salisbury Township Saturday morning became alarmed when they saw fire trucks surrounding it and thought the local landmark was ablaze.

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Motorists passing by Vallos Bakery on Broadway in Salisbury Township Saturday morning became alarmed when they saw fire trucks surrounding it and thought the local landmark was ablaze.

Fortunately for fans of the 97-year-old business’s donuts, bread and other tempting treats, that was not the case.

A fast response by local firefighters coupled with bakery owner Scott Hanuschak’s determination to stop the fire–which broke out in a neighbor’s shed–prevented it from spreading to his building.

Hanuschak and other bakery staff members were at work when the fire erupted around 6:30 a.m., and Hanuschak said his first thought was to get a man he knew was in the outbuilding to safety.

After that, he said his priority became preventing the blaze from spreading to his property, which he said he accomplished with the aid of several fire extinguishers he discharged on the flames.

Hanuschak recently paid for extensive renovations to the family-owned bakery; an investment he said was also on his mind as he battled the fire, which was visible from nearby Seidersville Road.

Eastern Salisbury Fire Department volunteers were quickly on the scene of the blaze and had it fully extinguished before 8 a.m., when all that remained of the shed that burned was a charred hull.

A fire company official confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the fire and said its cause remains under investigation.

Salisbury Township Police were also at the fire scene, which was at the rear of 1798 Broadway; a property that is owned by James and Rita Placotaris, according to Lehigh County property records.

The Placotaris property includes a building that faces Broadway and is home to Arelis Italian Restaurant, along with the sheds behind the Vallos property, which abuts it at 1800 Broadway.

Hanuschak explained the parcel’s unusual configuration is that of an ‘L’ shape which wraps around his property.

He said it will be business as usual at Vallos Saturday, where customers regularly line up to purchase a wide variety of donuts from inside its glass cases.

Earlier this year, Vallos opened a second location at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market in Allentown.