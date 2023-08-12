Mark David Diehl, 52 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Mark David Diehl (1970 – 2023)

Our beloved Mark David Diehl departed this world on June 22, 2023. Born in Bethlehem, Pa., on July 7, 1970, to Ray and Doris Diehl, Mark was raised in Hellertown, Pa., surrounded by the love of his family and lifelong friends. Upon reaching his dream of becoming a commercial pilot, Mark relocated to the Houston, Texas area, where he spent his life building and living his dreams. Those who knew Mark know how he lived his life with a zest for venture, a love of his family and friends, professionalism and integrity. Mark was a dedicated Eagle Scout and obtained expert status on the Saucon Valley High School Rifle Team. He later was a ski instructor at Blue Mountain Resort. Mark started his aviation career at MTSU, was a flight instructor, flew freight for Paragon and started his commercial flying career in 1998 with Continental Express. He spent many years flying internationally as a Captain with United Airlines. Mark greeted everyone with a smile, having never met a stranger with whom he could not find an interesting topic of conversation; a trait which certainly benefited him in his sales position with Ingram Industries Book Division while building his flight hours. Mark had numerous interests, including guitar, old school rock, his incredible trained photography and books. Whatever Mark did, he was all in, and took his endeavors at 100 percent.

SURVIVORS

Mark is survived by his sister, Gretchen, and her husband Chip; the love of his life, Kelli, and her children Sidney (Spencer) and Kameron; and an abundance of friends and family who treasure their memories of him and miss him tremendously. Mark will be remembered for his kindness, his love of family, travel and adventure.

SERVICES

At Mark’s request, there will not be a formal service, but rather a private, joyful celebration of life at a later date.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial donations in Mark’s honor may be given to his lifelong church, First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, Pa., or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.