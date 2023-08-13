Thomas Renninger Steele, 69, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas Renninger Steele, 69, of Upper Saucon Township, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Thomas Renninger Steele (1954 – 2023)

Thomas Renninger Steele, 69, of Upper Saucon Township, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Susan E. (Emerich) Steele. Tom was born in Abington on June 5, 1954 to the late John Stewart Steele Jr. and Mildred Caroline (Renninger) Steele. Tom served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked in mechanical maintenance at Lehigh University for 32 years. Tom was a member of Saucon Lodge No. 469 F&AM. He was known as a tinkerer, fixing small engines and anything one brought to him. Tom enjoyed genealogy, fishing, hunting, pool and collecting clocks. He truly lived for and loved his grandsons.

SURVIVORS

Tom is survived by his wife of 42 years; children: William “Bill” (Vicky) of Coopersburg, Andrew “Andy” (Jamie) of Coopersburg, Katharine “Katie” of Center Valley; siblings: Charles “Chuck”

(Susan) of Coopersburg, C. Blythe Seese (Jack) of Meadowbrook, Lizbeth Amy Kruczay (Adam) in Gilbert, Ariz.; grandsons: Connor, Hunter, Liam, Harry, Cade.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to an animal rescue of your choosing.