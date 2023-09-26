Quakertown Area Rite Aid Closes, More Stores Could Share Same Fate

Tuesday marked the end of one local Rite Aid store’s relatively short existence–and the closure could unfortunately be a sign of things to come.

Earlier this month, Saucon Source reported that the store at Tollgate Road and Rt. 309 in Richland Township would be relocating, based on signage that was posted there at the time.

On Tuesday, however, a sign in the door confirmed that Store 7827 was actually closing for good.

“Our staff here thanks you all for coming to (this) location,” it said. “We will greatly miss all our customers.”

Inside the Richland Township Rite Aid, there was little merchandise left on the shelves, and most of what remained was discounted by as much as 75 percent. Snacks, candy, drinks, over-the-counter painkillers and home medical devices were some of the items that customers were still able to purchase, albeit in limited quantities.

Some items such as vitamins were not discounted as part of the store’s going-out-of-business sale, and a clerk said they would end up on the shelves of other Rite Aid stores in the area.

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid has been closing stores around the country in recent weeks, as the company struggles to return to profitability.

As part of a proposed financial restructuring related to a recent Chapter 11 bankrupty filing, 6ABC Action News reported Monday that Rite Aid may close 25 percent of its remaining 2,000-plus stores.

So far no additional locations in the Lehigh Valley have been confirmed as part of the latest round of closures being discussed.

A Rite Aid store at 110 Main Street in Hellertown is a popular destination for many in the community to purchase not only prescriptions, but also health and beauty items, food and cold drinks.

Other nearby Rite Aids include stores on E. Third Street and Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem, and a store at 1465 W. Broad Street in Quakertown.