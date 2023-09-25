Community Family Schools

Food Bank Now Open at Fountain Hill School

by Josh Popichak
Fountain Hill Food Bank

A new food bank that will serve residents of Fountain Hill borough and beyond recently opened at Fountain Hill Elementary School.

The new food bank is located inside Fountain Hill Elementary School and utilizes space taht was previously part of a covered outdoor area under the school.

The food bank has been in the works since renovations to accommodate it began last year, and represents an outgrowth of a program that serves students at the school and their families.

The Fountain Hill Community Grocery Partnership, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, developed the food bank as a result of  Backpack Buddies weekly food distribution program’s success at FHES.

Operated in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley, the FHCGP’s founding partners also include the Bethlehem Area School District, Cathedral Church of the Nativity, D’Huy Engineering Inc., the Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem, the Laros Foundation, Lehigh University and Morning Star Rotary Club.

The Fountain Hill Food Pantry’s hours as of now are from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month.

First-time visitors must bring an ID to verify Pennsylvania residency, in order to access the food and other items that are available.

According to a recent Facebook post, the food bank’s first day open to the public was Sept. 13, and in addition to nonperishable items, frozen meat and produce have been available to patrons.

Fountain Hill Elementary School is located at 1330 Church Street, Fountain Hill, Pa.

A new food bank is serving the residents of Fountain Hill borough and beyond. The food bank is located at Fountain Hill Elementary School and is open to the public at limited times. Currently, its hours are from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month. (FILE PHOTO)

Goya canned foods are displayed on a shelf inside Fountain Hill Elementary School, where the Backpack Buddies weekly food distribution program will continue to provide the families of schoolchildren with many types of food in order to meet their nutrition needs.

 

