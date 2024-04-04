Donate Books to AAUW’s Annual Used Book Fair

Donations are accepted at the Bethlehem Ice Rink, 345 Illicks Mill Road, Bethlehem, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., through Tuesday, April 23.

Volunteers from the Bethlehem Branch of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) are busy preparing for their 62nd annual Used Book Fair, and you can help them by donating gently used and new reading material now through Tuesday, April 23. Donations are accepted at the Bethlehem Ice Rink, 345 Illicks Mill Road, Bethlehem, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Most paperback and hard cover books are accepted, along with CDs and DVDs. A few exceptions include the Chicken Soup book series, textbooks, encyclopedias, dictionaries, Time Life series editions, foreign language tomes, business and technology titles, and VHS tapes. More information is available by contacting the organizers through the Bethlehem AAUW’s website.

For those more interested in buying books than donating them, the big sale will be held Thursday, April 25 through Monday, April 29 at the ice rink. Thursday, April 25 is Preview Day and admission will be charged. From 2 to 4 p.m. admission is $20 per person, and from 4 to 6 p.m. the admission fee is $15 per person. There is free admission after Thursday, when the sale hours are:

Friday, April 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 (Half Price Day), 12 to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 29 (Bag Day), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On bag day, bargain hunters can snag a whole bag of books that haven’t yet sold for just $10.

Cash and check payments only are accepted at the sale. Proceeds from it benefit AAUW scholarships and educational programs sponsored by the branch.

For more information about donating books or volunteering, visit the Used Book Fair page on the AAUW’s website, where you can also subscribe to receive email updates about future book sales.