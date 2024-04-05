Steel City Smokeout: BBQ Competition Coming to SteelStacks

Produced in partnership with Nick’s BBQ of Lower Saucon Township, The Steel City Smokeout is a new barbeque competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and the Mid-Atlantic BBQ Association.

Something’s cooking at SteelStacks in Southside Bethlehem, and if you’re a fan of barbeque you’ll probably want to be there for it.

Produced in partnership with Nick’s BBQ of Lower Saucon Township, The Steel City Smokeout is a new barbeque competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and the Mid-Atlantic BBQ Association.

Scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, July 20, 2024, amateur and professional teams from throughout the Mid-Atlantic region will face off in a number of categories to win cash prizes from a $10,000 purse. Attendees will watch as the teams prepare delicious meats while enjoying barbeque from a number of local vendors, including 4 Raices Street Tacos, Grubnight Food Truck, The Taste Smokers, You Got Pork’d, Kona Ice of Allentown, Mon and Mel’s Sweet Scoops Ice Cream Truck and more. (Note: Barbeque made by the competing teams will not be available for sampling.)

Interested professional and amateur teams must apply by June 20. To learn about specific requirements for competing, they should contact ArtsQuest Director of Event Operations Eric Bauder at eb*****@ar*******.org.

Standard ($8-$12) and VIP ($69-$79 or $64-$74 for ArtsQuest members) tickets to the Steel City Smokeout may be purchased on the SteelStacks website, which also includes information about the pitmaster-organizers of the event. In addition to access to a private cash bar, VIP ticket holders will also enjoy a complimentary “BBQ Brunch” prepared by Nick’s BBQ which will include brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, pinto beans, tangy slaw, gouda mac, cornbread, sauce, pickles, pickled red onions, bread and rolls.

Nick’s BBQ is owned by Nick Binczak. The other pitmasters listed on the Steel City Smokeout event page are Moe Cason, Bob Trudnak and Ernest Pile. Read their bios here.

For more information about the Steel City Smokeout, or to purchase tickets, visit SteelStacks.org and like/follow the Steel City Smokeout Facebook page.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.