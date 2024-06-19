Bakery Suddenly Closes

Business Community

A Bethlehem bakery that has been serving up donuts, cakes, pies and more for years abruptly closed its doors this week, leaving customers wondering where they will go to get their treats now.

Carlo's Bakery

Carlo’s Bakery was located on the first floor of the Outlets at Wind Creek; an enclosed shopping mall that is connected to the Wind Creek casino and hotel complex. It was the only food establishment in the mall, outside of a food court that is located adjacent to the casino.

Carlo’s Brooklyn Bake Shop in the Outlets at Wind Creek notified its customers of the closure with a sign that was taped to the bakery’s front door.

“Dear Valued Customers,” it stated. “We regret to announce that Carlo’s Bakery at Wind Creek has closed. We appreciate your support and loyalty over the years. Please visit our other locations or shop online at carlosbakery.com. Thank you for your understanding.”

Carlo’s Bakery has nine other locations, including bakeries in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York City, Orlando, San Antonio, Las Vegas and the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The company is owned by celebrity baker and TV star Buddy Valastro, who starred in TLC’s popular “Cake Boss” series.

The Bethlehem bakery had an aggregate rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Google reviews.

No reason for the closing has been publicly shared.

Wind Creek

