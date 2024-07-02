New Hellertown Gym Plans Grand Opening Celebration

Saucon Creek Fitness’s event will begin with gym tours at 8 a.m. and include an open gym High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout starting at 9 a.m. Later there will be food, a DJ and games.

A fitness facility that recently opened on W. Water Street in Hellertown will hold a grand opening celebration this Saturday, July 6, and everyone is invited to attend.

Saucon Creek Fitness’s event will begin with gym tours at 8 a.m. and include an open gym High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout starting at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., a local DJ will begin playing music, there will be games and refreshments will be available.

The event will feature food and drink from Smoothie & T Bar–which also recently opened on W. Water Street–and Rachel’s Place Food Truck of Quakertown, which will serve coffee and breakfast until noon.

As an added bonus, guests who purchase memberships at Saucon Creek Fitness will receive 10 percent off.

The gym is owned by four partners: Hellertown resident Kurt Miller, Scott Unger, Frank Unger and Bill Platt.

A Quakertown native and former collegiate athlete, Miller is the public face and most involved in the day-to-day operation of the business; something he has considerable experience with as the co-owner with his wife of Allentown’s South Mountain Community Fitness. Miller’s sister, Lindsay Murray, is also involved in fitness and a local entrepreneur whose business Move ‘n Play opened last year in Coopersburg.

Scott Unger is the former owner of Crossfit Threefold in Coopersburg, Miller explained during a recent tour of the business, which is located in a building that was previously home to a lumber store.

“Your zone away from home” is how Miller characterized the concept behind Saucon Creek Fitness, which is open to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week via an app that provides them with keyless entry, access to online workouts and more.

Sixty to 70 percent of the equipment at the boutique facility is for functional training, and the intimate atmosphere gives the gym the feeling of a high-end private gym in a basement or garage, without the chilly temperatures and close proximity to the potential distractions in-home gym users frequently encounter.

Miller defined functional training as a style of exercise in which “you’re powering the machines with your body” at varying intensities. For example, instead of a traditional plug-in treadmill, the treadmill at Saucon Creek Fitness is powered solely by its occupant.

A local resident who recently visited the gym for a tour defined functional training another way.

“Push, pull, hinge, carry, squat,” was how Tina Reichard characterized the popular style of physical fitness.

Miller said the end goal of functional training is not only to improve one’s physique, but also to increase strength in order to lead a more active, healthy lifestyle.

To maintain Saucon Creek Fitness’s “ultimate garage gym” atmosphere, Miller said access will be limited to at most eight members at a time.

Personal training will also be available to members, and the business is actively seeking to partner with local trainers interested in expanding their client base.

Another benefit members receive is access to an infrared sauna that is located in a small room adjacent to the main workout area.

Miller said he eventually plans to offer group fitness classes on weekends for up to six people at a time.

Ultimately, he said it’s important to him to be involved in the Hellertown community, which is where he and his wife are raising their family and where one of his businesses is now located.

“We want (Saucon Creek Fitness) to feel like an extension of the community,” he explained.

More information about Saucon Creek Fitness–including membership options–can be found on its Instagram feed @sauconcreekfitness and at SauconCreekFitness.com.

The gym is located at 76 W. Water Street, Hellertown, Pa. Staff are available to provide tours of Saucon Creek Fitness and consultations Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Consultations can also be scheduled via the website.