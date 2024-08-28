See Birds of Prey in Nazareth

The Northampton County Parks and Recreation Division will sponsor a live Birds of Prey program on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Gracedale Gardens in Nazareth.

The Wildlands Conservancy-led program, which is free of charge, will be held outside rain or shine. The event will showcase different species of birds of prey that live locally, as well as raptor conservation efforts and how birds of prey make their living at the top of the food chain.

Pets should be left at home for the safety of the birds.​

Advance online registration is required.



