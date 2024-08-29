Diana J. Vallone, 94, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Diana J. Vallone, 94, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown.

Diana J. Vallone (1930 – 2024)

Diana J. Vallone, 94, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of Carmen C. Vallone. Diana was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 8, 1930 to the late Herman Tallent and Mary (Farrugia) Tallent. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and a multitude of crafts. Diana enjoyed sitting on the front porch of the farmhouse.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband, Diana is survived by her children: Gail L. Baer, Brion R. Vallone, Mark C. Vallone, all of Lower Saucon Township; grandchildren: Jennifer (Damien) Kaufman, Kristen Baer (Michael) Schneider; great-grandchildren: Joel and Ava Schneider. She was predeceased by son-in-law: Geoffrey C. Baer; great-granddaughters: Brianna Baer and Abigail Kaufman.

SERVICES

Services will be considered at a future date. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diana’s name may be made to St. Theresa’s RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.