Author to Discuss Book About 2015 Saucon Valley Football Team

A new book reliving the excitement of the Saucon Valley High School football team’s 2015 District 11 Class AAA championship season will be highlighted with a book-signing at the Hellertown Area Library.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A new book that relives the excitement of the Saucon Valley High School football team’s 2015 District 11 Class AAA championship season will be highlighted at an upcoming author talk and book-signing at the Hellertown Area Library. Author Robert Lofthouse will be at the library on Friday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. to discuss his just-published book, “The Best Year of Our Lives,” and sign copies that will be available for purchase.

“I’m excited to…be in the Lehigh Valley next week to talk about the extraordinarily good Saucon Valley Football Team championship season of 2015!” Lofthouse said in an email Wednesday. “Let’s relive those glory days together.”

“The Best Year of Our Lives” chronicles the Panthers’ journey to the PIAA state tournament through personal stories from the players, coaches, parents and fans who supported the team, which was led by co-captains Zach Thatcher, Evan Culver, Mike Kane, Christian Carvis and Head Coach Matt Evancho. “Fielding the school’s best team in decades…Evancho brought a group of determined young men together for a journey none of them will ever forget,” a description of the book states.​

Lofthouse also has appearances scheduled at the Saucon Valley Homecoming game at Montford E. Illick Stadium in Hellertown on Friday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., and additional local book-signings at the Barnes & Noble at Promenade Saucon Valley in Center Valley on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Lehigh Valley Mall Barnes & Noble in Whitehall on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.

More information about “The Best Year of Our Lives” and purchasing options is available on the publisher’s website. The book is available on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com and Lofthouse’s website, HoldTheLinePress.com, which also features reviews and his biography.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.