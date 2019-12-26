James R. Fluck, 66, of Wassergass (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James R. Fluck, 66, of Wassergass, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Fink) Fluck. He was born in Allentown on Jan. 20, 1953 to James K. and Kathleen (Ceykovsky) Fluck. James was a coating operator for Fasson Division Avery Dennison, Quakertown, for 35 years until retiring.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 45 years; sons: James R. Jr. of Hellertown and his fiancé Desiree Barber, Jason M. (Heather) of Waymart; siblings: Wendy (Kerry) McCall of Nazareth, Jane (Bruce) Graham of Springfield Township, Jessica Fluck and her companion Donna Iaonne of Dushore; six grandchildren: Zachary, Rocco, Samson, Ada, Emma and Zane. He was predeceased by a brother: Gary.

SERVICE

The service will be private. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 188, Riegelsville, PA 18077 and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.