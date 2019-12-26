Man Cited in Accident That Injured Hellertown Pedestrian, Police Say

Credit: Google Maps

A 45-year-old Nazareth man has been cited for several alleged traffic violations after police say he struck a pedestrian while driving on Main Street in Hellertown borough earlier this month.

In a news release issued Thursday police said Joseph Passaro Jr., of the 100 block of First Street, was northbound in the 1300 block of Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. Dec. 12 when he allegedly struck a woman who was attempting to cross the street in the area of CVS.

Police identified the woman as Carmel Ryan, no age provided, of Hellertown, and said “she was crossing in a clearly marked crosswalk” when she was hit.

Following the accident, police said Ryan was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem for treatment of what authorities described as minor injuries.

According to online court records, Passaro has been cited by police for speeding, careless driving and failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

Court records indicate that Passaro has not yet entered pleas in response to the citations, which were filed in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township Dec. 19.