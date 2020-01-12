Local Gas Prices Surge Above National Average

Have you felt like you’re paying more at the pump recently? If so, you’re not imagining things.

Gas prices for the Allentown area are up roughly 30 cents per gallon compared to what they were this time last year. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was around $2.46 in January 2019. Residents of the Lehigh Valley are now paying $2.76 on average for a gallon of unleaded gas. Looking back at the price history for gas from the last year, this is also the most local motorists have paid for fuel since mid-August.

The current national average for a gallon of gas is around $2.60, which is 16 cents cheaper than our Allentown average. While gas in the Lehigh Valley–and throughout Pennsylvania–is usually more expensive than the national average, the current difference is the largest it’s been since June of 2019.

Hellertonians are paying even more than the Allentown average. Both Sunocos and the Exxon on Main Street in Hellertown are currently charging $2.79 per gallon. The cheapest Main Street option as of Sunday is the Citgo, which is charging $2.77 currently.

A short drive to the Turkey Hill on Hellertown Road is rewarded with gas cheaper than the Allentown average for only $2.73 per gallon.

On Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township both the Exxon and Speedway stations are currently charging $2.74 per gallon of unleaded gas.

If you can make it to Bethlehem or Allentown you will generally be paying less than you will in Hellertown.

What is driving the increase in gas prices in the first two weeks of 2020, which analysts say is the biggest it’s been during that period in six years?

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran aren’t helping, but at this point they’re not the primary factor, reported Barron’s. The publication last week pointed to seasonal refinery maintenance and speculation as the main culprits.

You can find local and national gas price information on GasBuddy.com