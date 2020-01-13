Pets in Need of Homes: Riggs (Brought to You by A Furry Tail Come True)

Riggs is looking for an active family who will give him the training and love he needs. He can be a little unruly at times, but is a sweetheart who only wants to please his owner. In his previous home he lived with other dogs but was food aggressive with them. When center staff tested him, he didn’t do that well with other dogs, however they feel that if he gets some training and socializing he will be fine. Older children will be best for him since he doesn’t have any manners and can be mouthy when he plays. Also, since Riggs has a very high prey drive he can’t live in a home with cats.

Credit: The Center for Animal Health and Welfare

To meet Riggs and other pets in need of homes please visit the nonprofit, no-kill Center for Animal Health and Welfare located at 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, or call 610-252-2722 for more information. Click here to make a donation to the Center. Find the Center’s Amazon.com wish list–which includes items they need–here.

The center is open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Please note: If a dog you would like to meet is housed at the shelter please call the front desk to prearrange a visit. Prescheduling a visit will give you the time needed to see if the dog you’re interested in is a good fit. Unscheduled visits with dogs are allowed, but are limited to one dog per day for a maximum of 15 minutes per visit.

For directions to the center click here. Like and follow the Center for Animal Health and Welfare on Facebook for updates about pets available for adoption and more.

Saucon Source is proud to help pets in need like Riggs and to donate a portion of the proceeds from this series sponsored by A Furry Tail Come True doggie daycare and boarding centers (with convenient locations in both Hellertown, Nazareth and Wind Gap) to the Center, in support of their mission of caring for pets in need.