Mary Ellen Dickerson (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Mary Ellen Dickerson, known as Ellen, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 after an illness. Mary Ellen Chambers was born in Seville, Ohio on Feb. 19, 1928 to the late John and Frances “Fannie” (Hay) Chambers. She graduated from Bowling Green University, where she met her late husband Howard W. Dickerson. They married in 1950. She was a housewife. Previously she worked as a lab technician in Wadsworth, Ohio. Their only child, Emily, was born in 1958. They spent much of their life in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Ellen spent the last 10 years in Pennsylvania. Ellen was a member of the Federated Church-Chagrin Falls and First UCC of Hellertown. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, visiting with grandchildren, traveling to Maine and the family cats.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Emily D., wife of Robert E. Stetser of Lower Saucon Township; sister: Beth Bartter (John) of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren: Kim Stetser and Laura Ware (Jeff). Ellen was predeceased by a sister: Alice Stone.

SERVICE

Per Ellen’s wishes, her family will privately scatter her cremated remains off the coast of Maine. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.