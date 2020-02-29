‘Tree Course Adventures’ Hopes to Open Course in Upper Saucon

Credit: Tree Course Adventures

Tree Course Adventures, a company specializing in the design and construction of aerial adventure parks, wants to turn the former JCC (Jewish Community Center) camp in Upper Saucon Township into a space dedicated to outdoor fun and nature appreciation.

The company works with clients to design and build obstacle courses, zip lines and related amenities for outdoor adventurers of all ages.

“We specialize in fun!” touts their website.

Gina Bertucci, a company principal and spokeswoman, said that in addition to exhilarating adventure, Tree Course Adventures helps exhibit the beauty of nature for all who run their courses.

“Options for spending time in nature disconnected from screens (are) in ever-increasing demand,” she noted.

With courses already open in the Poconos and elsewhere, Tree Course Adventures now hopes to expand to include a location on a 55-acre stretch of land off Vera Cruz Road, which Bertucci said the company first began to consider as a new location late last year.

The former campground is full of scenery and trees, and comes with an ample parking lot and barn, which she said Tree Course Adventures would use for sign-ups and harnessing.

Before that happens, the company must win approval from the Upper Saucon Township zoning hearing board, from whom it is seeking variances at a hearing that will be held Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in the Upper Saucon Township Municipal Meeting at 5500 Camp Meeting Road in Center Valley.

As the agenda for the meeting notes, the property is located within the South Mountain Conservation (SMC) zone, and an adventure course is not a permitted use in that district.

Another variance is being sought for the minor removal of trees to accommodate the proposed repurposing of the property.

In general news of the proposal has been met with excitement and even delight by commenters on Facebook, however a few residents have expressed concern.

When Saucon Source recently shared another news site’s story about the proposed ropes course on its Facebook page, several said noise and environmental impacts are among their concerns.

“I don’t want a bunch of screaming people in my backyard,” one resident said.

In response to those concerns, Bertucci said Tree Course Adventures tries to respect nature in carving their business’s locations out of it. It also employs an arborist to help keep the trees that support its courses healthy.

Their Omaha, Neb., location is situated on a nature preserve, and the proprietors of that location are sending a letter of support for the company to Upper Saucon Township officials, she said.

“We are committed to preserving the trees and the natural beauty of the forest while increasing people’s appreciation for the beauty of the environment,” Bertucci said.

Monday’s zoning hearing board meeting is open to the public.

Assuming the zoning hearing board approves the requests for variances, final approval of Tree Course Adventures’ proposal will be in the hands of the township’s board of supervisors.