Julia A. (Miller) Durn, 87, Formerly of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Julia A. (Miller) Durn, 87, formerly of Coopersburg, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence in Greenville, S.C. She was the wife of the late LaRue “Ike” R. Durn, who died in December 2015. Julia was born in Center Valley, Pa., in December 1932 to the late Warren F. and Alma P. (Reichard) Miller. She was a 1953 graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing and served 10 years as Director and Officer of Southern Lehigh Little League. Julia worked at Quakertown Hospital and the Renewal Center, Quakertown, as an RN for 20 years, retiring in 1992.

SURVIVORS

Children: Randall B. (Janet) of Indian Land, S.C., Karl W. (Ruth) of Greenville, S.C., Roger W. (Karen) of Macungie, Daniel J. (Sandra) of Saratoga, Calif.; sister: Jeanette F. Hall of Allentown; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by grandson: Joseph Durn.

SERVICE

A private service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Woodland Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.