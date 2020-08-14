Robert F. Webb, 83, of Haycock Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert F. Webb, 83, of Haycock Township, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Thelma P. (Haddon) Webb. He was born in Philadelphia on Oct. 22, 1936 to the late Irving and Anne (Knevels) Webb. Robert was a structural steel fitter for FMC Corporation, Colmar, for 31 years until 1986 and then worked as a custodian at Quakertown Community School District twelve-and-a-half years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Applebachsville; Civil Air Patrol for 32 years, 2nd Lieutenant; Haycock Township Zoning Hearing Board; Paletown Rod and Gun Club; Iron Workers Union, Local 755; and CASME (Coopersburg Area Society of Model Engineers).

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife 47 years; children: Michelle F. (David R.) Horvath of Springtown, Robert S. of Scotland, Md.; four grandchildren: Edwin Robert, Michael Scott, Alena Elizabeth, Ian David; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Ralph I.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 8 p.m. The interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Applebachsville. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960 and the Quakertown branch of the SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.