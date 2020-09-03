Woman Charged in Alleged Shoplifting Incident at Rite Aid

Hellertown Police this week announced charges against a Riegelsville woman who is accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Rite Aid at 110 Main Street.

In a news release, police said Abby Maia Monteverde, 33, was arrested on the evening of Aug. 28 “while actively concealing merchandise on her person.”

“Due to the fact that this was a third or subsequent retail theft, she was charged with retail theft as a felony,” police said.

According to police and court records, Monteverde is facing one charge of Felony 3 retail theft in the case.

Records indicate that following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Daniel Corpora on the morning of Aug. 29, Monteverde was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing in Monteverde’s case is scheduled to be held Friday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. before District Judge Alan Mege at Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, according to court records.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.