Margaret L. Varner, 93, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Margaret L. Varner, 93, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Russel A. Varner who died Nov. 10, 2018. Margaret was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 24, 1927 to Joseph and Julia (Meitz) Traupman. Following her parents’ deaths, Margaret was raised by her elder sister Helen and her husband Raymond Favinger. Margaret was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown, past president of the former Saucon Valley Garden Club, a former Girl Scout leader in Allentown and a member of the Sun Inn Evergreen Committee. Margaret also taught dried flower classes at the Saucon Valley Community Center.

SURVIVORS

Children: Donald R. and his wife Janet of Mechanicsburg, Elizabeth L. and her husband William P. Borger of East Allen Township, Katherine M. and her husband Shawn Sofie of Bethlehem Township; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings: Joseph, Frank, William, Charles, Walter, Helen Favinger, Mary Yelles, Geraldine Smith.

SERVICE

Services are to be arranged at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.