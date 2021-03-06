Cuts, Colors, Highlights in Style at Emmaus Salon Thanks to Jenna Hoff

As the seasons change and the air becomes warmer, a local stylist is hoping to do her part to add some color to the community.

Jenna Hoff is a stylist specializing in haircuts, colors and highlights at A Jon Roberts Salon in Emmaus. A local resident and graduate of Saucon Valley High School, Hoff knows the ins and outs of the salon from being a long-time client.

Credit: A Jon Roberts Salon

“We’ve been going there for a long time,” Hoff said. “They’re all sort of like friends and family.”

The team at A Jon Roberts went from friends and family to colleagues of Hoff’s when she started assisting at the salon in September 2019. Hoff would put in nights and weekends at AJR as she worked her way through cosmetology school at Metro Beauty Academy.

Hoff’s interest in cosmetology began at a young age, when she said she would often experiment on her own hair.

“It’s sort of funny. I would always do my own hair in my bathroom when I was younger, like dye it with whatever I had,” she said. “And my mom was like, ‘Why don’t you learn how to do this the correct way?’”

Hoff became driven to earn a degree in cosmetology, however upon graduating from Metro Beauty Academy she found herself without a salon to return to. The COVID pandemic had struck during Hoff’s final semester, closing professional salons across the Commonwealth and beyond.

“We had to close down from March of last year until about the end of June,” she said.

Restrictions eventually eased, and by the end of the summer Hoff was finally able to see clients at AJR for the first time since graduating.

A Jon Roberts offers cuts, colors, highlights, blowouts and wave services. Stylists at the salon see both men and women clients.

The salon also offers waxing services, although they are currently only offering eyebrow waxing due to COVID safety precautions that remain in place.

Hoff specializes in anything fun, unique and colorful.

“I really like to do creative colors, the bright colors are always fun to do,” she said. “I do have a lot of blonde clients, so I do a lot of work with highlights and different highlighting techniques to really make it special for each individual person.”

Some highlight styles Hoff specializes in are baby lights, sun-kissed highlights, balayage, foliage, face framing highlights and various combinations.

Hoff regularly posts examples of her work on her Instagram. She uses the platform to give potential clients a realistic expectation of the kinds of work she performs.

“I don’t put any filters, and I don’t edit any of the pictures that I post, so what you see is what you get,” she said.

A Jon Roberts is currently operating with various COVID precautions in place. The salon only operates at 50 percent capacity, and stylists are not double-booking.

The salon is requiring all clients to fill out a waiver form, which asks a few simple screening questions to prevent individuals with a high risk of recent exposure to the virus from entering.

Patrons are required to wear a mask and should wait in their cars upon arrival until someone from the salon directs them to enter the building, which is located at 322 State Avenue in Emmaus.

Appointments can be made by calling the salon at (610) 965-5055 or by visiting their contact page. Clients can request Hoff specifically if they choose to book an appointment using one of those methods, or they can message her directly via her Facebook page to set something up.

The salon’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed Sundays and open by appointment only on Mondays.

Hoff regularly works Tuesday through Saturday, but she will accept appointments on her days off to see clients under special circumstances.

“I come in on my days off, which are Sundays and Mondays, to accommodate for people that have health conditions and don’t feel comfortable coming in with a lot of people,” she said. “Or if they, for whatever reason, can’t wear a mask, I’d rather have them be around less people.”

Follow A Jon Roberts on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates about the salon.

Please note: This is a sponsored story. For more information about sponsored content on Saucon Source, please visit our Advertising page or email josh@sauconsource.com.