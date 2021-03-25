Raymond D. Walter Jr., 90, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Raymond D. Walter Jr., 90, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of the late Shirley E. (Deemer) Walter. He was born in Easton on Sept. 21, 1930 to the late Raymond D. Walter Sr. and Margaret (Kutzler). Raymond served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at Mack Printing, Easton as a pressman for many years until retiring. He was a member of St. John’s Church on Morgan Hill, Williams Township. Raymond enjoyed all sports. He played baseball and basketball, pitched quoits, softball and fished.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughters: Kathie Ann (Jeffrey L.) Haag of Hellertown, Nancy J. (Michael J.) Moninghoff of Easton; sister: Jane Ealer of Williams Township; four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters, with a great-grandson expected in June. He was predeceased by daughters: Amy Jo and Melinda D.; brother: Russell.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Raubsville Cemetery, Williams Township, with military honors accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 (PaWoundedWarriors.org).