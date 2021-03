Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with reuniting two dogs with their owner or owners.

Police shared photos of the pups in a Nixle alert Thursday. They reported that the dogs were found on Mountain Drive North at the entrance to the Bethlehem Star.

Neither of the dogs is microchipped, police said.

Anyone with information about the dogs or their owners is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department by calling 610-759-2200.