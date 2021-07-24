Woman, 70, Scammed Out of $2,500 by ‘Amazon’ Caller: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An Upper Bucks County woman is no doubt regretting her decision to trust the person on the other end of a phone call on July 14, after police say she was scammed out of $2,500.

In a news release Friday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the 70-year-old Milford Township woman received a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon.

“The victim was requested to purchase multiple gift cards and send the serial numbers to the actor on the phone,” police said.

She then purchased a total of five gift cards, including three Apple gift cards valued at $500 each and two Nike gift cards valued at $500 each.

“Upon completing the requested task, the victim then realized she was scammed, and that the actor was not from Amazon,” police said.

They added that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The woman was a victim of a common type of phone or emali scam in which an individual is conned into believing they either owe money or will receive financial compensation if they purchase gift cards and provide the serial numbers to the person who contacted them. Law enforcement organizations often remind the public that most reputable businesses will never request that any type of payment be made in gift cards.