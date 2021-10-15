UPDATE: Small Dog Found Running Loose Reunited With Owner

UPDATE: Police announced early Friday evening that the dog had been reunited with its owner.

Are you missing your pooch, or is someone you know missing their best buddy?

If you are, he or she might be with the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

The department shared a Nixle alert Friday afternoon about a small black and white dog that was found on the loose along Reservoir Road in the township.

Anyone with information about the dog, or who wishes to claim it, should call Lower Saucon Police at 610-759-2200.

