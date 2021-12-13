Hellertown Lions Serve Holiday Meals to Seniors (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Hellertown Lions Club members shared a simple reminder of what the Christmas season is truly all about Sunday, serving up hundreds of free holiday meals to local seniors.

The holiday meal distribution has become an annual event in Hellertown, where it is appreciated by many, including the residents of public housing such as Saucon Manor.

The Lion volunteers prepared and distributed the holiday dinners–more than 200 in total–at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans; a one-year-old banquet facility in Hellertown that is part of a family of businesses owned by Mayor David Heintzelman.

Lion Bruce Browne said more than 200 meals were prepared and delivered or picked up curbside this year, which represented an increase of more than 50 meals from 2020.

Photos by Chris Christian