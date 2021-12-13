Valerie J. (Mummey) Jones, 63, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Valerie J. (Mummey) Jones, 63, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Ronald L. Jones, who died on Nov. 8, 2021. Valerie was born in Slatington on Oct. 2, 1958 to the late Oliver and Margaret (Heimbach) Mummey.

SURVIVORS

Children: Jason G. (Heather Rigler) Schrammel of Catasauqua and his daughter Madyson D., Jenelle G. (Jason) Davis of Slatington, Robert O. (Jessica L. Frazier) Jones of Hellertown and their son Daniel X.; and several siblings.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dewey Fire Co., 502 Durham St., Hellertown, PA 18055.