Lions Clubs Work to Make Holiday Special for Local Residents

Josh Popichak
Hellertown Lions Holiday Dinner

Credit: Chris Christian

Hellertown Lions Deborah and Jesse Repash gathered with others at the Carriage House at Heintzelman’s Sunday to prepare and package dozens of meals for distribution to local seniors. The group was determined that their five-year tradition of rewarding the borough’s many elderly residents with a complimentary holiday meal would not be thwarted by COVID-19.

Sunday was a true day of service for the two Lions clubs that exist in the Saucon Valley.

The Hellertown Lions gathered to prepare and distribute a special holiday meal to local seniors, while the Saucon Valley Lions hosted a Spaghetti Dinner To-Go fundraiser.

Ordinarily, the Hellertown Lions’ holiday dinner is a sit-down affair held at a local church. However, due to COVID-19 limits on public gatherings, the group decided to prepare and distribute individual meals before Christmas.

The meals were delivered to residents of the Saucon Manor high-rise on Northampton Street as well as the Front Street Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Curbside pickup was also available at the Carriage House at Heintzelman’s, where the Lions partnered with Brooklyn’s Catering to package the food. Brooklyn’s Catering, owned by Bobbie Gianguzzi, prepared the meals and the Outreach Committee of St George’s Episcopal Church–which normally hosts the holiday dinner–supplied the desserts.

Credit: Chris Christian

The food for the Hellertown Lions’ holiday meal distribution was provided by Brooklyn’s Catering of Springtown. The dessert was provided by St. George’s Episcopal Church of Hellertown. Traditional holiday items like turkey and gravy were served.

Unlike many annual events that have seen lower attendance numbers due to COVID-19, Hellertown Lion Bruce Browne said his organization was expecting to have “more dinner recipients than in previous years, which is great.”

The Saucon Valley Lions Club hosted their event at the Se-Wy-Co Fire Co. banquet hall on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township from 4 to 6 p.m.

Attendees who pre-ordered spaghetti dinners were able to pick them up in the parking lot, where Santa was also on hand to spread some love (and gifts) to guests.

The event also included raffles organized by the Lions, who are involved in many charitable endeavors as part of their group’s commitment to giving back to their community.

COVID-19 safety precautions were in place at both events, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos below by Chris Christian. Please note: Photos 1 through 11 are of the Saucon Valley Lions’ Spaghetti Dinner To Go. Photos 12 through 22 are of the Hellertown Lions’ holiday dinner distribution.

Saucon Valley Lions Club president Mary Neher helped put together the group’s Spaghetti Dinner To-Go at Se-Wy-Co Sunday.

Santa had some cool gifts for the good boys and girls who attended the Spaghetti Dinner To-Go at Se-Wy-Co Sunday.

Even pups came along to see Santa at the Spaghetti Dinner To-Go.

