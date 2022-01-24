Local Man Killed in Flint Hill Road Crash, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday said a man was killed early Saturday, when the vehicle he was operating went off the road and struck a tree south of Hellertown.

In a news release, police said 44-year-old Brian W. Diehl of Upper Saucon Township was southbound on Flint Hill Road shortly before 1:50 a.m. when he “failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway” north of Highpoint Road. Per the location provided by police, the crash occurred in Springfield Township, Bucks County, but very close to the Northampton County line.

Police said Diehl was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra, which crossed the fog line and then struck a tree on the east side of the road.

Following the initial impact from the crash, police said the vehicle continued south before coming to rest in the northbound travel lane on Flint Hill Road.

According to police, Lower Saucon Township Police, Dewey Fire Company EMS, Springtown Volunteer Fire Company, PennDOT and Swamp’s Auto Body all responded to the accident scene.

Diehl was pronounced deceased at the scene, and in the news release police cited excessive speed as a contributing factor in the wreck.

Diehl worked alongside his father as a roofing and siding contractor, and was an avid collector of military and fire apparatus, according to his published obituary.

Private services are planned, which are being arranged by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Hellertown.