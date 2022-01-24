Saucon Valley Grad Part of National Championship Dance Team

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Contributed photo

A 2018 Saucon Valley High School graduate recently competed as part of a national championship-winning college dance team.

Payton Johnson, who is a senior at West Chester University, competed in the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship Jan. 14-16 at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Johnson, 21, is one of two co-captains of the West Chester University Dance Team, which took home first place in the competition’s Hip Hop Division.

Johnson began dancing at the age of two-and-a-half and studied for many years at Saucon Valley Dance Conservatory in Hellertown, her father Curt said.

Winning the national championship was even more meaningful for her because the West Chester dance team was unable to compete last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also the team’s first national championship, he said.

Contributed photos