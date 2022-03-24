Annie C. Reinhard, 92, of Richland Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Annie C. Reinhard (1929 – 2022)

Annie C. Reinhard, 92, of Richland Township, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Valley Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Coopersburg. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Reinhard, who died April 9, 2010. She was born in Hellertown on Oct. 12, 1929 to the late Warren J. and Mildred E. (Leith) Miller. Annie worked for Hellertown Manufacturing for 28 years until her retirement. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, puzzle books and game shows.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Carol A., with whom she resided; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son: Gary; siblings: Mabel Raab, Billy.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation period from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reinhard family to offset funeral expenses.