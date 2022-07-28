Shop the Coopersburg Borough-Wide Yard Sale July 30

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

If you’re in need of something in particular or simply in the mood to bargain-hunt, the Coopersburg Borough-Wide Yard Sale this Saturday, July 30, promises deals a-plenty.

The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at homes throughout the borough and at Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park on Rt. 309.

A map of the participating addresses shows that nearly 60 households will participate.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?fbclid=IwAR0m1G2YkWBR_p_6Ij_0QP9mWTRHaSvihPF6ulf8k4Txchx5Ji2FcMMswKo&mid=1Pfz40b_ofHbSp1TRUt2lXCznKNhOuEk&ll=40.509341987950855%2C-75.39171944999998&z=15

The weather forecast for the yard sale is currently very favorable, with highs in the mid 80s and bright, sunny skies predicted. Sunglasses may be helpful to those scanning sales.

Several other community-wide events are planned in Coopersburg over the next few months, including:

Saturday, Sept. 17 , Coopersburg Community Day

, Coopersburg Community Day Sunday, Oct. 16 , 3 p.m., Coopersburg Halloween Parade

, 3 p.m., Coopersburg Halloween Parade Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m., Coopersburg Trick-or-Treat Night

For more information about upcoming events in Coopersburg, visit the borough website or follow the social media channels for the respective events.