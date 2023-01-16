Man Loses Over $5,000 in ‘Sophisticated’ LinkedIn Scam: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A local man who was trying to find a job online recently instead found himself the victim of a scam, according to authorities.

In a news release Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said the 59-year-old Williams Township resident was scammed after he applied to a job posting on the business networking site LinkedIn last month.

Police said that an “unknown person” then “conducted a sophisticated online hiring process for the job posting” and was “able to obtain $5,212.00 from the victim.”

Police said the case remains under investigation.