Springfield Police Want to ID Trespassers

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared photos of the men along with photos of a large Cadillac sedan that was photographed on the property two days earlier around the same time.

Police said that “it is unknown at this point if (the incidents) are related,” but said they’re seeking information about the vehicle and its owner.

The car is believed to be a 2000-2005 Cadillac DTS, they said.

The property is located about two miles east of Coopersburg borough in a rural, wooded area.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523 or submit a tip through their CrimeWatch site.