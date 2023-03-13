Earl E. Edwards III, 53, of Bushkill Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Earl E. Edwards III, 53, of Bushkill Township died March 12, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Earl E. Edwards III (1969 – 2023)

Earl E. Edwards III, 53, of Bushkill Township died March 12, 2023 at his residence. He was the boyfriend of Jennifer Housden of Pen Argyl. Earl was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 28, 1969 to Earl Edwards Jr. of Wind Gap and Michelle (McGovern) Edwards of Bangor. He worked as a truck and tractor mechanic for HRS Trucking, Phillipsburg, and most recently UPS, Tatamy. Earl was a proud member of NRA and local car clubs. Earl was proud of the restoration of his 1970 Cyclone Spoiler and the original 1973 Chevy Vega. He was often found admiring wildlife, feeding everything he came across.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his girlfriend of 16 years and parents; daughter: Amanda L. Edwards (Bryce Harrison) of Hellertown; brother: Michael P. Edwards (Ines) of Wind Gap; a niece and nephews.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. No services will be held. To share an expression of sympathy with Earl’s family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or online at AnimalsinDistressPa.org.