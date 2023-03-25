Robert R. Amelio Sr., 86, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert R. Amelio Sr., 86, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Advent Health Hospital, Orlando, Fla. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Robert R. Amelio Sr. (1936 – 2023)

Robert R. Amelio Sr., 86, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Advent Health Hospital, Orlando, Fla. He was the husband of the late Phyllis A. Amelio. Robert was born in Fountain Hill on Dec. 31, 1936 to the late Rudolph and Julia (Aguilar) Amelio. He worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at the former Stroh’s Brewery, Fogelsville, until his retirement. Robert was a member of St. Theresa’s of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Robert R. Jr. (Pamela) of Kutztown, Diane M. of Bradenton, Fla., James J. (Jine Jiang) of Long Island, N.Y., David J. (Sherrie) of Easton; sister: Aurora Kundrick of Bethlehem; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: Arthur R. Amelio Sr., Sara Alonzo, Elvira Mingora, Sophie DeLeon-Guitierrez, Rudy Amelio Sr., Angela V. Stralo and Julia Kuruc.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. Theresa’s Parish, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A reception will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, Hellertown, after the graveside service. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.