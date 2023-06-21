Quakertown Woman Accused of Sexual Abusing Child She Babysat

A 19-year-old Quakertown resident is facing charges after allegedly admitting to sexually abusing a child she was babysitting.

According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, Camryn Leigh Taylor was babysitting a child in Doylestown when the alleged sexual assaults occurred.

Police said that Taylor turned herself in last week after an arrest warrant was issued for felony charges of indecent assault of a child under 13 (two counts), endangering the welfare of children (two counts) and corruption of minors (two counts).

According to police, their investigation into Taylor began after they received “a resident complaint regarding their sensitive-aged child reporting sexual abuse by their babysitter, Taylor.”

Police said the child “reported details of inappropriate contact with Taylor, at her instruction, in the home on several occasions during the past year.”

Police also said “Taylor instructed the child not to tell anyone.”

When she was interviewed by detectives, Taylor “admitted to the activity,” they added.

Taylor was arraigned Friday before Bucks County District Judge Regina Armitage, who set her bail set at 10 percent of $50,000 with conditions.

According to court records, bail in the amount of $5,000 was posted on her behalf the same day.

According to the court docket filed in the case, a preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday, July 18 at 1 p.m. in Bucks County District Court 07-2-08 in New Britain.

Court papers did not list an attorney for Taylor.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department polices the municipalities of Doylestown borough, Chalfont borough and New Britain borough.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and Bucks County court records.