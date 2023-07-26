Cynthia Wotring Henritzy, 95 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Cynthia Wotring (Vogler) Henritzy (1928 – 2023)

Cynthia Wotring (Vogler) Henritzy, age 95, passed away with her family by her side at Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, Pa., on July 21, 2023. She had previously lived in Hanover Farms in Bethlehem, Clarks Summit and Dallas, Pa. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Paul A. Henritzy (May 21, 2011); her mother, Esther Trumbower (Wotring) Vogler, later Esther King; her father, Rev. Dr. Theodore K. Vogler; her brother, Wallace P. Vogler; and stepfather, Abe W. King. She was born in Walla Walla, Wash., on July 3, 1928. Being a minister’s daughter, her family moved to Duluth, Minn., and later Hinsdale, Ill., where she attended Hinsdale Central High School before moving to Massachusetts, where she graduated from Walnut Hill High School in 1946. She graduated from Wells College in Aurora, N.Y., with a Bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1950. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in Elementary Education (PA Teacher’s Certificate) in 1975 from Lehigh University and also earned in-service graduate credits in Developing Children’s Oral Language. Cynthia was married to Paul Henritzy on April 4, 1953 in a ceremony performed by her father at Rowankill Farm, their home in Bath, Pa. They lived in Clarks Summit, Pa., later moving to Dallas, Pa., where their children were born. In 1968, the family moved to Bethlehem. She worked as an assistant nursery school teacher, did clerical work for the Union Church in Illinois, worked as an editorial assistant for the Commerce Clearing House in Chicago and was employed as a case worker for the Lehigh County Children’s Aid Society before marriage. While raising her family, in 1972, Cynthia worked as a substitute teacher, tutor and guidance aide at East Hills Junior High School. For many years she worked as a teacher’s aide at Marvine, Lincoln and William Penn Elementary schools in the Bethlehem Area School District, before retiring in 1992. Past involvements included: past president of the Lehman, Pa., Women Club, member of the Women’s Association of the First Presbyterian Church, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout Assistant, Co-Chairman of the Education Committee of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), recipient of the Humanitarian Service Award from the United Cerebral Palsy Association and service on the board of the Lehigh Valley Society of Crippled Children & Adults. While a member of the First Presbyterian Church, she was a K Group member and volunteered as Stephen Minister and a Friendly Visitor. She was also a member of the Allergy Association of the Lehigh Valley. She volunteered at Phoebe Nursing Home, Allentown, receiving the Deaconess Award in 1995 as she started the music listening program. She also visited residents at Gracedale Nursing Home. Cynthia enjoyed playing tennis, painting (watercolor pictures), spending time with her grandchildren and going out to dinner at her favorite restaurant, which was Prime Steakhouse. She had several birdhouses in the backyard of her home, which she enjoyed watching and identifying the type of birds she attracted.

SURVIVORS

Cynthia is survived by three children: Ted Henritzy, wife Debi; Paige Zaia, husband Joe; and daughter Leslie Henritzy-Belak, boyfriend Paul Belak. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Michelle Henritzy, husband Eric Schmid; Ali Jansky, husband Josh; Ryan Henritzy, wife Kelly; Kelly Zaia; Kevin Zaia; Conner Zaia, wife Sarah; and four great-grandchildren: Julia, Harper, Callie and Charlie. The family wants to thank the entire Kirkland Village staff and volunteers, Maria Santos and the St. Luke’s Hospice team for their excellent care.

SERVICES

The memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church, 2344 Center St., Bethlehem, Pa., on Aug. 9 at 11:30 a.m. It will be followed by a lunch at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the to the Allentown Rescue Mission in care of Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.