Men Used ‘Fake Cash App’ to Steal $1,000 Gift Card: Police

The proliferation of payment apps and their acceptance as a convenience to customers has also created store security headaches for some retail businesses.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

The proliferation of payment apps and their acceptance as a convenience to customers has also created store security headaches for some retail businesses.

This was apparently the case at a local Dollar General store recently.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the Ottsville Dollar General store at 4025 Durham Road, Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, was targeted by several clever crooks on July 7.

In a news release, police identified the suspects as three Black males and a Black female, who they said entered the store at approximately 9:43 p.m.

Two of the males then used a “fake cash app” on a cell phone to trick the store’s cashier into selling them a $1,000 gift card, police said.

After the cashier loaded $1,000 onto the gift card, the quartet fled the store in a black sedan, the news release indicated.

Police did not provide store surveillance images of the suspects, but said the theft remains under investigation by Tpr. John Waida.