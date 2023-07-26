Police: Help Us ID ‘Fraudster’ Who Tried to Open Bank Account

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly tried to pull a fast one on a local financial institution.

In a post published on their Crimewatch site titled “Help Us Identify This Fraudster,” police said the woman visited the Embassy Bank branch on Rt. 378 on Friday, July 21 at approximately 12:45 p.m.

According to police, the woman “attempted to open a bank account using fraudulent credentials.”

Anyone who can identify her or provide police with additional information is being asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org or to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline.