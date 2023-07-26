Police: Help Us ID ‘Fraudster’ Who Tried to Open Bank Account

TRENDING
by Josh Popichak
Embassy 2

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly tried to pull a fast one on a local financial institution.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins
Embassy 1

Lower Saucon Township Police say the woman pictured in this bank security photo tried to open an account using fraudulent credentials. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

In a post published on their Crimewatch site titled "Help Us Identify This Fraudster," police said the woman visited the Embassy Bank branch on Rt. 378 on Friday, July 21 at approximately 12:45 p.m.

In a post published on their Crimewatch site titled “Help Us Identify This Fraudster,” police said the woman visited the Embassy Bank branch on Rt. 378 on Friday, July 21 at approximately 12:45 p.m.

According to police, the woman “attempted to open a bank account using fraudulent credentials.”

Anyone who can identify her or provide police with additional information is being asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org or to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline.

Embassy 2

Police say the woman pictured in this surveillance photo recently attempted to open an account using “fraudulent credentials” at the Embassy Bank branch on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township. (Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Department)

