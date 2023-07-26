Lower Saucon Man Sentenced to Prison for Baseball Bat Attack

A 55-year-old Lower Saucon Township man will spend up to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman with a baseball bat on Banko Lane nearly a year ago.

Channel 69 News reported Thursday that Larry Kabana received the 5 to 10-year prison sentence along with a sentence of 10 years of probation in Northampton County court earlier this week.

The news report–which cited a district attorney’s office press release–said that on July 2, 2022 Kabana hit the 49-year-old victim multiple times with the bat and shoved her down a flight of stairs before she was able to escape to a neighbor’s home.

Lehigh Valley Live reported that Kabana’s defense attorney, Gail Nicolina Marr, said his sentence was the result of a negotiated plea agreement.

Kabana is remorseful for the assault and wants to move on after serving his sentence, Marr told the news site.

In addition to felony aggravated assault and other offenses, Kabana was originally charged with attempted homicide in the attack.

As of late Thursday, online court records had not yet been updated to reflect Kabana’s guilty plea and sentence.