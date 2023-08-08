Ellen Elizabeth (Barrett) Corkery, 101, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Ellen Elizabeth (Barrett) Corkery (1922 – 2023)

Beloved mother, dear grandmother and cherished aunt, Ellen Elizabeth (Barrett) Corkery, 101, of Hellertown, Pa., passed away peacefully at Saucon Valley Manor. Ellen was born on July 16, 1922 in Appletown, County Limerick, Ireland, and shared her birth year with the Irish republic. She emigrated from Ireland in 1930 with her father James, mother Elizabeth and brother Patrick. The Barretts settled in Ste. Anne des Lacs, Quebec. Ellen was a fine cook who worked for several prominent Montreal families. Ellen married her much loved late husband Diarmuid (Jerry) in 1956 and moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where they raised their daughters. For many years, Ellen worked for Judge John Bartels. In 2000, Ellen moved to Hellertown and immediately loved the community. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown. In later years, she was able to remain in her home with the assistance of Paula Gebhard, who gently cared for Ellen as tenderly as a daughter. On the occasion of her 100th birthday, July 16, 2022 was officially proclaimed Ellen E. Corkery Day in the Borough of Hellertown. Ellen also received a Centenarian birthday gift from the Republic of Ireland and a special message from the President of Ireland. The President of Ireland marked her 101st birthday with the presentation of a commemorative coin and a congratulatory letter.

SURVIVORS

Ellen is survived by her daughters: Ellen Cavallaro and her husband Paul; Eileen Dolphin and her husband Basil; her grandchildren: Molly and James Cavallaro and Beck Dolphin; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Friday’s visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit

HeintzelmanCares.com.