Significant Storm Damage in Hellertown, L. Saucon Being Surveyed

As Tuesday morning turned to Tuesday afternoon, the magnitude of the damage to trees and properties in parts of Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township became more evident.

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

As Tuesday morning turned to Tuesday afternoon, the magnitude of the damage to trees and properties in parts of Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township became more evident.

Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms produced winds strong enough to topple a 6-ton travel trailer on Kichline Avenue in the borough, and the National Weather Service office at Mount Holly, N.J., has dispatched a survey team to the Lehigh Valley to determine whether a tornado formed anywhere within a roughly 12-mile-long oval between Coopersburg and Rt. 22, just north of Bethlehem.

That area–in which the worst storm damage appears to have occurred–is roughly bisected by Rt. 378 and includes the western halves of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township, where some of the worst damage in the Saucon Valley occurred.

A number of roads in both municipalities remained closed as of late Tuesday afternoon, including Friedensville Road, where a massive tree fell across the road and crushed a vehicle which remained wedged beneath it. Westbound traffic was being detoured through the Society Hill and Four Seasons developments, which are normally separated by a gated entrance, to Skibo Road.

Parts of the Saucon Valley that often see heavy damage from thunderstorms, such as Hellertown’s Mountainview neighborhoood and the Wassergass section of Lower Saucon Township, largely appeared to have been spared the worst of Monday’s storm.

Severe storm damage in Afton Village in Upper Saucon Township and Allentown’s Midway Manor neighborhood is expected to be of particular interest to the surveyors, whose determinations are expected to be made available to the public Tuesday evening, the NWS office at Mount Holly said on Twitter.

Here are the locations of where storm survey teams are headed for today in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through yesterday. A final assessment, including the results of the survey, will be made available by this evening. #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx pic.twitter.com/rJSGj6ZYAB — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 8, 2023

By 4:30 p.m., most of PPL customers in Hellertown borough had seen their power restored by the utility, although a sliver of the borough’s northwest corner remained in the dark. That blackout extended across a number of developments in western Lower Saucon Township, where over a thousand customers in neighborhoods along Black River and Bingen roads were still without electricity.

Trees that have been brought down cannot be removed by borough or township public works crews until power company crews respond to de-electrify and/or clear wires that may also be down.

“The severe weather that swept through the region has caused some power outages,” PPL said earlier on Twitter. “Please know our crews are out working as safely and quickly as possible to restore every customer. Stay safe and report an outage by texting OUTAGE to TXTPPL or by visiting http://pplelectric.com/outages.”

The Lower Saucon Township Police announced that as of 4:30 p.m., in addition to Friedensville Road, Saucon Valley Road remained closed between Bingen Road and Rt. 378.

To receive traffic safety and other alerts from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department, follow the department on Crimewatch. Residents can subscribe to receive email notifications from the Borough of Hellertown here.

Lower Saucon Township officials also announced Tuesday that the township’s yard waste facility on Polk Valley Road will be open additional hours this week due to ongoing storm cleanup efforts.

The dropoff center at 2150 Polk Valley Road, across from the Saucon Valley School District Stadium, will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.