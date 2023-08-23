Police: Did Anyone Lose a Wallet at Wawa?

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release Wednesday that staff at the Wawa on John Fries Highway in Milford Township, Bucks County, recently reported that they were in possession of three found wallets, one or more of which may have been lost there three years ago.

It’s not uncommon to lose something like a wallet, and typically whoever finds the wallet tries to locate its owner promptly, because of its presumed importance to that person.

That apparently hasn’t been the case at a local Wawa store, however.

Although troopers were told about them Aug. 17, they said “it was unknown how long the wallets had been (kept at the store).”

Police described the wallets as being a green leather folding wallet with a value of $130.50; a brown leather HUSKK wallet valued at $20; and a black leather bi-fold wallet valued at $250.

The news release did not indicate if any of the wallets contained identifying information or currency.

Police asked anyone who may have lost a wallet in the past three years at the Milford Township Wawa to contact the Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.